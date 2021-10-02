AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,861 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after buying an additional 512,869 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,136 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,832,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after purchasing an additional 938,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,681,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,525,000 after purchasing an additional 483,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $119.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,188. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.24 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.90.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

