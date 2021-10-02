AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $15.57 Million Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,742 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 61,591 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for about 0.7% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $15,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 291,857.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,860,000 after acquiring an additional 274,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

CM stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average of $111.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 64.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

