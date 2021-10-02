AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 28,144 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,144 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital International Investors grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,976,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,018,000 after purchasing an additional 569,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,955,000 after purchasing an additional 558,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

NYSE:DFS opened at $127.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

