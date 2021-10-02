AlpInvest Partners B.V. Makes New $618,000 Investment in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. ESSA Pharma comprises about 0.3% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 136.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 1,761.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,015,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,540,428.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ESSA Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of EPIX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.35. 291,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.56. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

