Altimmune’s (ALT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JMP Securities currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

ALT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.57.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $474.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,412,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,055 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,635,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,148,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 874,067 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

