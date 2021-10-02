ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.71.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -46.21 and a beta of 4.87. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $1,242,146.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,382,055. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.