Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $934,954,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 481,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,490,554,000 after acquiring an additional 224,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,283.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,390.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,360.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,146.73.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

