American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Plans $0.56 Dividend

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 43.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $127.47 on Friday. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $67.15 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Financial Group news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

