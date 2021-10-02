Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMP. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.71.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $268.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $152.02 and a one year high of $279.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

