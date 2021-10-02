Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 57.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 386.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 79.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $711,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $143,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,875 shares of company stock worth $3,483,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

