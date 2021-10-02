Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,213,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.64% of Amkor Technology worth $383,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMKR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 195.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 79.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $711,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $143,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,875 shares of company stock worth $3,483,538 in the last quarter. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

AMKR opened at $25.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.