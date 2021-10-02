Analysts Anticipate AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.40. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Shares of AFC Gamma stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,491.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,920,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in AFC Gamma by 332.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 432,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 332,376 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in AFC Gamma by 119.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after buying an additional 414,974 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in AFC Gamma by 143.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 222,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 131,133 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

