Analysts Anticipate Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to Post $1.28 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. Aflac posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,878 shares of company stock worth $2,103,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,789,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,704,000 after acquiring an additional 47,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Aflac by 10.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 34,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

