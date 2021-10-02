Analysts Anticipate First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Industrial Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.08. 506,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 351,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,371,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,656,000 after acquiring an additional 208,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 93,085.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 578,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,212,000 after acquiring an additional 80,821 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

