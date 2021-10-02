Analysts Anticipate Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $571.66 Million

Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report sales of $571.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $569.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $574.70 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $490.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFIX. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,037 shares of company stock valued at $11,409,632. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFIX traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,813. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.11. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

