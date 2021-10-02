Analysts Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor posted earnings per share of $3.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $15.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $16.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.71.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $365.47 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $229.76 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.95.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,708,416. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,863,000 after buying an additional 182,913 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,866,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,719,000 after buying an additional 147,268 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after buying an additional 139,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

