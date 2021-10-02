Analysts Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Announce $2.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will report earnings of $2.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47. General Dynamics posted earnings per share of $2.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $12.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

NYSE:GD traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.22. 876,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.05 and its 200-day moving average is $191.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $206.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

