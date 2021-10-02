Analysts Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Post $3.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will report $3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.97 and the lowest is $3.76. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings of $4.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $12.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.99 to $14.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLM stock traded up $12.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.01. The company had a trading volume of 510,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,541. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $230.59 and a 52 week high of $391.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

