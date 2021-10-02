Analysts Expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $215.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will report sales of $215.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.00 million and the highest is $215.10 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $170.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $806.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $806.80 million to $806.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $844.80 million, with estimates ranging from $834.10 million to $855.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million.

VREX opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth $159,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Varex Imaging by 9.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

