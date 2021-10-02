Analysts Set AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) PT at $44.00

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

AB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Amundi bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth about $28,804,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,330,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 64,701 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 64.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AB traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 167,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,920. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.09%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

