Analysts Set ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Price Target at $5.94

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATIP. began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:ATIP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,949. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,595,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at about $2,350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at about $3,061,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

