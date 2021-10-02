Analysts Set Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Target Price at $18.92

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

CADNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228. Cascades has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

