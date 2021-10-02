Analysts Set Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Target Price at $253.67

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coherent to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth $303,468,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 778.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,934,000 after buying an additional 504,370 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $82,481,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coherent by 65.1% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,013,000 after buying an additional 299,906 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COHR traded up $3.03 on Monday, reaching $253.12. The stock had a trading volume of 156,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coherent has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.83.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

