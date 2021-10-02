Analysts Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Price Target at $116.33

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.33.
Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,080 shares of company stock worth $14,692,201. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
EW stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,396,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,138. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
