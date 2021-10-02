Analysts Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Price Target at $116.33

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,080 shares of company stock worth $14,692,201. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,396,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,138. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

