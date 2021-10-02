Analysts Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) PT at C$4.93

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.93.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEL. Eight Capital began coverage on Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 price target for the company. Cormark increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

TSE KEL traded up C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$4.62. The company had a trading volume of 359,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,887. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.20. The stock has a market cap of C$871.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$1.34 and a 52 week high of C$4.85.

In related news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$32,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,579.08.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

