Analysts Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT at $83.50

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.27. 1,045,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,094. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

