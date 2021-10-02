Analysts Set Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Target Price at $27.13

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

TBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.23 million. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Equities analysts expect that Translate Bio will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Owen Hughes sold 29,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,134,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul D. Burgess sold 71,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,729,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 604,924 shares of company stock valued at $22,987,112. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 87.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Translate Bio

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.