Analysts Set Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target at $43.58

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TRRSF stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

