Analyzing Nuvation Bio (NUVB) and Its Peers

Nuvation Bio (NYSE: NUVB) is one of 890 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nuvation Bio to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvation Bio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvation Bio N/A -10.12% -8.39% Nuvation Bio Competitors -3,674.68% -115.88% -26.83%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nuvation Bio and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvation Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00 Nuvation Bio Competitors 5025 18651 40575 779 2.57

Nuvation Bio presently has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 77.73%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 61.57%. Given Nuvation Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nuvation Bio is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of Nuvation Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvation Bio and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvation Bio N/A -$18.22 million -42.57 Nuvation Bio Competitors $1.70 billion $122.32 million -2.79

Nuvation Bio’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nuvation Bio. Nuvation Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nuvation Bio beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells. The company was formerly known as RePharmation Inc. and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc. in April 2019. Nuvation Bio Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

