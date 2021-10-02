Anchor Protocol (ANC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.01 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.16 or 0.00006590 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $384.19 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007919 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012290 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,681,925 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.