Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays cut shares of Anglo American from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Anglo American from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.55.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 134.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

