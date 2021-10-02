Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.86

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.86 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 127.89 ($1.67). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.69), with a volume of 316,374 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £148.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 131.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 137.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Get Anglo Asian Mining alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.