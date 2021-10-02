AppCoins Price Tops $0.0584 on Top Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $14.29 million and $408,309.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00055375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.49 or 0.00238892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00115314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012394 BTC.

About AppCoins

APPC is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,640,357 coins and its circulating supply is 244,640,356 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

