AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.29

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 1368716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APPH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David J. Lee acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at $11,152,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ciara Burnham acquired 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AppHarvest by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,573,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,173,000 after acquiring an additional 935,715 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,916,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AppHarvest by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,354,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AppHarvest by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,347 shares during the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppHarvest Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

