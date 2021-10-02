APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Update

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the August 31st total of 496,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,401,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS APTY opened at 0.02 on Friday. APT Systems has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.01.
About APT Systems
