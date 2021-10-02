APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Update

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the August 31st total of 496,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,401,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS APTY opened at 0.02 on Friday. APT Systems has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.01.

Get APT Systems alerts:

About APT Systems

APT Systems, Inc operates as a development stage company with interest in the creation of innovative equities trading platform, stock research tools and visualization solutions for the financial markets. Its services include mobile trading app development, data driven applications technology and trading platform.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for APT Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APT Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.