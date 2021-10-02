APY.Finance (APY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $610,813.00

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a market cap of $33.44 million and approximately $610,813.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00067957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00106968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00149312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47,691.39 or 0.99941011 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.12 or 0.06796220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,384,762 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

