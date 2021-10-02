Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ardagh Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of Ardagh Group stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $457.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,222.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 120.19%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

