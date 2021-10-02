Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Short Interest Update

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the August 31st total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AAC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.76. 14,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,906. Ares Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,500,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Acquisition by 21.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 669,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 119,555 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

