Ark Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Ark has a market cap of $218.11 million and $15.94 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00003429 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009215 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000620 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,312,760 coins and its circulating supply is 132,191,863 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

