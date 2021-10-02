Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 3,333.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research firms recently commented on ARKAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arkema presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.36.

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Arkema has a 12 month low of $95.95 and a 12 month high of $138.25.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arkema will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

