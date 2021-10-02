ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) CFO James R. Mountain Sells 33,700 Shares

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ARR traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,217. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $778.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. Analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

ARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 96.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 412,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 202,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 94.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the period. 60.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

