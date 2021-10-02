ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.58.

ARR opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $778.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,675 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 907,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,002,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,493,000 after buying an additional 890,172 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after buying an additional 543,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,201,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,244,000 after buying an additional 539,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

