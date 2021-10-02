Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives $92.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.18.

ARWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,480,000 after purchasing an additional 338,095 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after purchasing an additional 259,793 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,736,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $16,020,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 333,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 240,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

