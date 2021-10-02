Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 464 ($6.06).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASCL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ascential from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Ascential stock traded up GBX 11.40 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 421.60 ($5.51). 1,527,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 419.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 389.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97).

In other Ascential news, insider Paul Harrison purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

