ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.060-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.92 billion-$3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.20.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ASGN shares. Hanson reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.60.

In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

