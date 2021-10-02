ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €780.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($994.12) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($994.12) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €682.17 ($802.55).

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.