ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $801.33.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $741.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML has a 1-year low of $357.38 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $814.18 and a 200-day moving average of $711.14. The company has a market cap of $303.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

