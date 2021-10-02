ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in September

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ASR Nederland stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. ASR Nederland has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASRRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASR Nederland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASR Nederland to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

