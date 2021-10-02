Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $11.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

AAWW opened at $83.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $85.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

