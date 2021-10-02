Atlas Protocol Market Cap Tops $3.24 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $3.24 million and $300,425.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00067957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00106968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00149312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,691.39 or 0.99941011 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.12 or 0.06796220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

